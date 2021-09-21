UrduPoint.com

Transparent Electoral System Need Of The Hour: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Transparent electoral system need of the hour: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday stressed that a transparent electoral system through an electronic voting machine (EVM) is necessary for the stability of the country which would further build the confidence of the common masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI-led government was repeatedly asking all stakeholders including the opposition and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the finalization of the electronic voting process.

"We only want to minimize human involvement and paved the way for technology to hold free and fair elections," he added.

While replying about opposition criticism, Usman Dar said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was appointed by the previous governments, and not even a sweeper in the bureau has been hired by PTI, adding, the opposition should deal with all state matters with mutual consultation to promote democracy in the country.

"We had repeatedly told the nation that the opposition's politics was just based on lies and personal interests and they would get together to save the looted money", he mentioned.

Opposition parties just wanted relaxation in the corruption cases being faced by their leaders in different courts, for which they were attempting to malign the state institutions, Usman Dar criticized.

Dar made it clear that his government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, time and again conveyed that it was ready to discuss national matters with the opposition parties, but there would be no compromise on national interests.

He said Imran Khan is the only sincere leader of the nation and his country.

