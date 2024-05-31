Open Menu

Transparent Examinations A Hallmark Of Gwadar University:VC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

Conducting barrier-free B.S. classes, technical & vocational courses, and transparent examinations is a hallmark of the University of Gwadar, and these efforts will continue unabated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Conducting barrier-free B.S. classes, technical & vocational courses, and transparent examinations is a hallmark of the University of Gwadar, and these efforts will continue unabated.

This was addressed by Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir in an important meeting. Vice-Chancellor expressed these thoughts while addressing an esteemed meeting in the university.

The meeting was attended by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehr, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Jan Muhammad, Acting Director Finance Rehmatullah, heads of departments, and Directors.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the performance of administrative and teaching heads of the university and congratulated them on the successful conduct of the Spring Semester classes.

On this occasion, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor directed the heads of departments about the preparation for the new semester he also informed the meeting about various diploma courses related to technical skills being conducted in the Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute PCT&VI under the university's auspices.

The Controller of Examinations informed the participants about the successful conduct of ongoing examinations in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that ensuring uninterrupted conduct of teaching classes, implementation of various technical & vocational courses, ensuring students' attendance in classes, and transparent conduct of examinations have set examples that enable the graduates of this university to succeed in practical life.

Teams were formed in the meeting to launch an awareness campaign regarding the new admissions for the Fall Semester, which will educate students in various educational institutions in the region.

Additionally, several important decisions were also made regarding new admissions and classes for the new semester after the holidays. Finally, the Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the participants for their attendance in the meeting.

APP/ask

Related Topics

China Holidays Gwadar Abdul Razzaq

Recent Stories

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

1 minute ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

1 minute ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

22 minutes ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

22 minutes ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

22 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

22 minutes ago
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

21 minutes ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

22 minutes ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

26 minutes ago
 Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

40 minutes ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

40 minutes ago
 LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths a ..

LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan