Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

Conducting barrier-free B.S. classes, technical & vocational courses, and transparent examinations is a hallmark of the University of Gwadar, and these efforts will continue unabated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Conducting barrier-free B.S. classes, technical & vocational courses, and transparent examinations is a hallmark of the University of Gwadar, and these efforts will continue unabated.

This was addressed by Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir in an important meeting. Vice-Chancellor expressed these thoughts while addressing an esteemed meeting in the university.

The meeting was attended by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehr, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Jan Muhammad, Acting Director Finance Rehmatullah, heads of departments, and Directors.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the performance of administrative and teaching heads of the university and congratulated them on the successful conduct of the Spring Semester classes.

On this occasion, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor directed the heads of departments about the preparation for the new semester he also informed the meeting about various diploma courses related to technical skills being conducted in the Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute PCT&VI under the university's auspices.

The Controller of Examinations informed the participants about the successful conduct of ongoing examinations in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that ensuring uninterrupted conduct of teaching classes, implementation of various technical & vocational courses, ensuring students' attendance in classes, and transparent conduct of examinations have set examples that enable the graduates of this university to succeed in practical life.

Teams were formed in the meeting to launch an awareness campaign regarding the new admissions for the Fall Semester, which will educate students in various educational institutions in the region.

Additionally, several important decisions were also made regarding new admissions and classes for the new semester after the holidays. Finally, the Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the participants for their attendance in the meeting.

APP/ask