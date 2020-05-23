Transparent, independent inquiry to be conducted into plane crash incident: PIA CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Friday a transparent and independent inquiry based on international rules would be conducted into the crash of PIA's flight PK-8303 in Karachi claiming dozens of lives.

The Aviation Division, Safety Investigation board and internationally certified experts would be part of the inquiry body while PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority would have no role in the investigations, he said here while addressing a news conference.

The PIA CEO said the major Alpha check of the ill-fated aeroplane was conducted in March 2020.

It was in good condition and had no technical faults and its engines were working at the time of landing. Only investigations could reveal the reasons of its crash.

He said the airport hotels have been vacated to facilitate the families of plane crash victims.

To a question, the PIA CEO said 19 bodies were shifted to the JPMC and 22 to other hospitals.

Arshad Malik said it would take two to three days to complete the rescue operations. He had visited the site of incident and also offered accommodation to the residents of affected houses at the airport hotels, he added.\932