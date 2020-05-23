UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transparent, Independent Inquiry To Be Conducted Into Plane Crash Incident: PIA CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Transparent, independent inquiry to be conducted into plane crash incident: PIA CEO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Friday a transparent and independent inquiry based on international rules would be conducted into the crash of PIA's flight PK-8303 in Karachi claiming dozens of lives.

The Aviation Division, Safety Investigation board and internationally certified experts would be part of the inquiry body while PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority would have no role in the investigations, he said here while addressing a news conference.

The PIA CEO said the major Alpha check of the ill-fated aeroplane was conducted in March 2020.

It was in good condition and had no technical faults and its engines were working at the time of landing. Only investigations could reveal the reasons of its crash.

He said the airport hotels have been vacated to facilitate the families of plane crash victims.

To a question, the PIA CEO said 19 bodies were shifted to the JPMC and 22 to other hospitals.

Arshad Malik said it would take two to three days to complete the rescue operations. He had visited the site of incident and also offered accommodation to the residents of affected houses at the airport hotels, he added.\932

Related Topics

Karachi SITE March 2020 PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

6 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.