Transparent Inquiry Conducted In Ghotki Train Incident; Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:31 PM

Transparent inquiry conducted in Ghotki train incident; Senate told

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday informed the Senate that a thorough and transparent investigation was conducted from the independent team of investigators to find out root cause of Ghotki train incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday informed the Senate that a thorough and transparent investigation was conducted from the independent team of investigators to find out root cause of Ghotki train incident.

Responding to the calling attention notice of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad who raised issue on behalf of various senators towards the tragic train crash in Ghotki in which 66 passengers lost their lives and many sustained injuries, Azam Swati made it clear that it was not a matter of negligence or any technical fault.

He said, the process of accountability was initiated against responsible besides ensuring their presence in offices, which was rare in the past.

He said that two passenger trains collided near Daharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh when a Millat Express train headed from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell across the down track due to this, it collided with a Sir Syed Express train coming from Rawalpindi.

He said that all injured were shifted to hospitals while dead bodies were moved to their native towns in a respectable manner.

He said, Pakistan Railways have earned an amount of Rs 2 billion profit in last six months while several new projects are being started to upgrade Pakistan Railways.

He said, the governments in the past had inducted people on political basis and destroyed the ministry of Railways, adding that Pakistan Railways would be made a profitable organization.

He said that present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would initiate progress on the pending Main Line One (ML-1) project which was delayed due to negligence of the past governments.

