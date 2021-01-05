UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transparent Inquiry To Be Conducted Into Colliers' Massacre: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:31 PM

Transparent inquiry to be conducted into colliers' massacre: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said a transparent inquiry would be conducted into the brutal killing of colliers in Machh area of Balochistan and their killers would be brought to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said a transparent inquiry would be conducted into the brutal killing of colliers in Machh area of Balochistan and their killers would be brought to justice.

The massacre of innocent workers of Hazara community was a tragic incident that had saddened the whole nation, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The coal miners were the soft target of terrorists, who might have links with an enemy country, he added.

About the gruesome murder of Usama Satti by the police, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed grief over the killing of a young man in the Federal Capital, besides the miners' murder in Machh.

The information minister assured that after detailed inquiries, action would be taken against the perpetrators of brutal acts.

Commenting on the opposition's verbal attacks on ruling party, he said there was no harm in having positive criticism, but the opposition parties were portraying the constructive work of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government negatively.

Related Topics

Murder Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Information Minister Young Man TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority announces reducing quaranti ..

36 minutes ago

Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting to Take Place on Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris destined to win freedom: Raja Basharat

5 minutes ago

Russia, Kazakhstan to Raise Oil Output Under OPEC+ ..

5 minutes ago

Providing gas to domestic consumers government's t ..

5 minutes ago

PDM failed to get public support against governmen ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.