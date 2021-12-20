UrduPoint.com

Transparent LG Elections Exposes Opposition Parties Baseless Rigging Allegations: Barrister Saif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:32 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled its responsibility of holding free, fair and transparent elections in peaceful environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled its responsibility of holding free, fair and transparent elections in peaceful environment.

In a statement, he said that as per special instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the entire election process was completed smoothly and peacefully.

He said that KP government has created a conducive political environment and excellent arrangements for the local government (`LG) elections.

Votes were being counted and unconfirmed results were coming, he said adding candidates of PTI, independent and other party candidates have won seats so far.

He stated that peaceful elections rejected the opposition parties' baseless rigging allegations.

He said that how opposition parties could win seats if the provincial government influenced elections.

