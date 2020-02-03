Transparent mechanism introduced for Zakat funds distribution

Speakers in the District Chitral Encouragement Forum urged upon the government to ensure transparency in the distribution of Zakat funds in the most neglected areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers in the District Chitral Encouragement Forum urged upon the government to ensure transparency in the distribution of Zakat funds in the most neglected areas of the province.

In his speech, Parliamentary Committee SAFRON Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Afridi said the government has introduced very transparent mechanism for the smooth distribution of Zakat fund all across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and specially in those areas which has earlier being neglected.

Chairman KP Zakat Committee Engr. Umar Farooq, MPA Rabia Basri, Chairman District Peshawar Zakat Abdul Sattar Khalil, District Chairman Muhammad Qasim were also spoke on this occasion wherein large number of local residence from Chitral, based in Peshawar, were also present.

Chairman of the Chitral Encouragement Forum Muhammad Irshad during an award giving ceremony demanded of the govt to look into the poor people of Chitral as far as distribution of Zakat fund in District Chitral is concerned.

He said, District Chitral is the most backward district in KP, which is the largest district in the province in terms of area. He said, 50 % of the district's population is forced to live below the poverty line. Growth is inadequate, leading to further increases in backwardness, unemployment and more poverty, but still the trend of education is high and almost 90 percent, he added.

In Chitral, 8% of the population is illiterate, however, in the country it does not name the ratio beyond 5%. Despite getting educated in youth, frustration is not due to lack of job opportunities, which leads to depression and suicide incident on rising.

In a backward area like Chitral, there is no psychologist at any government and non-governmental hospitals and the department is unable to find a permanent solution to the issue despite taking health notice, he informed. "If the Zakat funds are mentioned, they are the salt of Chitral insomnia because according to the decision made in the NFC award, the funds are distributed in the country according to the population and Chitral, according to the region, which is not justified," Irshad said.

"It is the largest district, with a journey from one corner to the other but majority of the people are below poverty line," he informed. He said the distribution of domestic resources leads to more problems in backward areas like Chitral due to poverty and backwardness rather than poverty.

He informed that the method of distribution of Zakat funds is to be used in accordance with the principles laid down by the Zakat committee, which details that every half a million lakhs of rupees are paid, which is distributed on the basis of population in the through local zakat committees of the district.

He said, local committees have to distribute this amount in different categories, including living allowances, dowry, education scholarships, religious seminary scholarships.

He said 84 percent of the population of Chitral lives in rural areas. Children born in poverty-stricken families do not receive a balanced diet, which makes their children suffering from physical disabilities and, despite being curable, become a wall of poverty and now eight different areas of Chitral city. Children are vulnerable to treatment but poverty remains a wall in the middle. Therefore, in the service of everyone with disabilities, the audience and the audience are urged to play a role in disrupting the wall that obstructs the immediate treatment of these disabled children while keeping the sense of humanity that is Sunni Muhammadi.

At the end, the chief guest gave away some award to the leading players of District Chitral including Fahad Khawjah (International Table Tennis player), Ummam Khawjah (international Table Tennis player), female advocate (Miss Fahima), Professor Israr Uddin (Health), Miss Haleem (Education), Iqra Rehman (Female Table Tennis player), Iltaf Ur Rehman (international disable player), Abdullah (disable international player).