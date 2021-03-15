UrduPoint.com
Transparent Senate Elections Crucial To Revive Public Trust On Parliament: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said that transparency and fairness in elections, especially Senate's would help revive public trust on the electoral process and their representatives.

In a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer -ud-Din Babar Awan, he said consensus between the treasury and opposition benches was imperative to bring electoral reforms, said a news release.

During the meeting, formation of a parliamentary committee to bring constitutional and electoral reforms came under discussion.

It was agreed that both the opposition and government members would be given equal representation in the committee for their input on electoral reforms.

The proposed committee would also give input on constitutional amendment, required for giving Gilgit Baltistan status of an interim province while keeping in view the aspirations of GB public representatives.

On the occasion, Dr Babar Awan proposed that parliamentary committee would be chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser, which would deliberate upon pending electoral reform bill and making GB an interim province.

He said the initiatives like electoral reforms and change in the GB status would strengthen democracy further.

