Transparent Senate Elections Priority Of Govt: Sheikh Rasheed

Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Transparent Senate elections priority of govt: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government's first priority was to hold peaceful, transparent, free and fair Senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said prime minister and his cabinet were confident that the government's candidate and incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani would successful.

He said that agenda of PTI government was the progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

