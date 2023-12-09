Transperant election imperative for strengthening of democracy: Bilawal

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Saturday said that holding of free, fair, and transparent election was imperative for strengthening democracy in the country.

He said his party strongly believed in the power of the masses, democracy, and transparent election and vowed to bring improvement in people's lives after winning the election.

Addressing a worker's convention here, Bilawal Bhutto said that he had no political opponent in the country rather his fight was against price hikes, poverty, and inflation.

"We believe in transparent elections instead of 'selection' and that the country would move forward only when all state institutions perform duties and functions under its constitutional domain," he said. In the past, he said that the country as well as the people of Pakistan had suffered due to confrontation among institutions.

He said that the PTI founder had failed to fulfill his pledge regarding the construction of five million houses and providing jobs to one million people while the problems of people of KP increased during the 10-year 10-year-long tenure of PTI.

He said that a veteran politician, who had served three times as the country's prime minister should focus on the party election manifesto and turn his 'respect for votes' slogan into reality, adding people of Pakistan would not accept 'selection' anymore.

Bilawal Bhutto said that only a political leader who came into power with people's votes can make free and bold decisions in the country's and masses' interest rather than a "selected politician."

He said that political victimization and self-interest politics were not in the country's interest and democratic values. Democracy strengthens with political tolerance, reconciliation, and free elections, he said. He said holding of free, fair, and transparent election was the basic responsibility of the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto said he has full confidence in people of Pakistan and urged them to make the right decision in the February 8, 2024, General Election and expressed the hope that the masses would not disappoint PPP this time.

Except for PPP, he claimed that all other political parties' governments have failed to deliver and his party was the only hope with the ability to remove the sense of deprivation of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were deceived by the name of so-called "Change" in ten years. He urged party workers to get unite for General Election and inform electorates about the party manifesto in every nook and corner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said holding of party conventions would continue and the mission of his mother and maternal grandmother would be completed.

APP/fam