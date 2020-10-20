UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TransPeshawar Company's Zu Cards Up For Sale

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

TransPeshawar Company on Tuesday started sale of 'Zu cards' for citizens ahead of resumption of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service from October 25(Saturday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :TransPeshawar Company on Tuesday started sale of 'Zu cards' for citizens ahead of resumption of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service from October 25(Saturday).

The service was suspended after repeated incidents of fire eruption in shuttles and put them for inspection before experts of the manufacturing company.

Spokesman TransPeshawar said that BRT service was being launched from October 25 and urged citizens to get Zu Cards in order to avail of modern and comfortable journey in BRT buses.

The citizens will have to undergo biometric verification and load top-up balance to get the card.

The company is offering the Zu card service on the basis of first come first served basis.

One person can get only one card after biometric verification.

The spokesman said that citizens shall use facemask at BRT stations as precautionary measures against Covid 19.

A team of the experts of Peshawar Transit Bus Company Oct 14 released its report over repeated incidents of fire eruption in BRT buses and said that irregular flow of power affected the performance of capacitors installed in the vehicles.

The report revealed the capacitors were being upgraded and some were changed while modifications are being done to maintain temperature of the buses and keep wiring cooled.

It further added that fault has been identified and to be repaired in such a way that would last for next 12 years without any inconvenience.

