TransPeshawar to install passenger shades at 130 feeder stops of Zu Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a passenger-friendly move ahead of the scorching summer months, TransPeshawar has announced a plan to install protective shades at all feeder route stops of the Zu Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The initiative aims to shield commuters from extreme heat and enhance overall travel comfort.

Under the newly prepared PC-1 project proposal, waiting shelters will be constructed at all feeder stops currently lacking shade facilities. The proposal has been submitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority for approval.

Upon approval, the project will be rolled out in phases, with shades being installed at over 130 feeder bus stops across Peshawar.

The effort is set to improve the commuting experience, particularly for daily passengers who often endure long waits under the sun.

TransPeshawar officials stated that this initiative not only demonstrates their commitment to passenger comfort but also reflects ongoing efforts to make Zu Peshawar a more reliable, accessible, and commuter-friendly public transport system.

With temperatures rising and public demand for improved amenities growing, the addition of shaded waiting areas marks a significant step toward sustainable and people-centered urban mobility in Peshawar.