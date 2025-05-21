Open Menu

TransPeshawar To Install Passenger Shades At 130 Feeder Stops Of Zu Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

TransPeshawar to install passenger shades at 130 feeder stops of Zu Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a passenger-friendly move ahead of the scorching summer months, TransPeshawar has announced a plan to install protective shades at all feeder route stops of the Zu Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The initiative aims to shield commuters from extreme heat and enhance overall travel comfort.

Under the newly prepared PC-1 project proposal, waiting shelters will be constructed at all feeder stops currently lacking shade facilities. The proposal has been submitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority for approval.

Upon approval, the project will be rolled out in phases, with shades being installed at over 130 feeder bus stops across Peshawar.

The effort is set to improve the commuting experience, particularly for daily passengers who often endure long waits under the sun.

TransPeshawar officials stated that this initiative not only demonstrates their commitment to passenger comfort but also reflects ongoing efforts to make Zu Peshawar a more reliable, accessible, and commuter-friendly public transport system.

With temperatures rising and public demand for improved amenities growing, the addition of shaded waiting areas marks a significant step toward sustainable and people-centered urban mobility in Peshawar.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

3 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

3 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

6 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan