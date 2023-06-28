Open Menu

TransPeshawar To Remain Operational All Three Days Of Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

TransPeshawar to remain operational all three days of Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The TransPeshawar service would remain operational on all three days of Eid-ul-Azha, said a spokesman of the BRT here on Wednesday.

He said the following routes including SR 02, DR 3A, DR 06, SR 08, DR 3B, and DR 05 would remain operational in order to ensure facilities for our valuable passengers. Apart from the above routes, the other routes the services would remain closed during Eid.

