Open Menu

TransPeshawar To Start New Express Route From Gulbahar To Hayatabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

TransPeshawar to start new express route from Gulbahar to Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) To enhance its services, TransPeshawar (BRT) will start a new Express Route (ER 16) stretching from Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market Phase 6 Hayatabad, said a spokesperson of the company here on Friday.

The introduction of this new route is a significant step towards optimizing commuting experiences for the residents of Peshawar.

The express route encompasses a total of 15 stops, seamlessly connecting key locations within the city. Commencing its journey from Gulbahar Chowk, the route will traverse along the main BRT corridor, stopping at Malik Saad Shaheed, Sadar Bazaar, Tehkal Bala, Abdara, University of Peshawar, board Bazar, and concluding at the Mall of Hayatabad.

Upon reaching the Mall of Hayatabad, the route will transition to mixed traffic roads, catering to additional stops on the feeder route including Zarghoni Masjid, Malik Saad Market, Haji Camp, Madrassa, Phase 7 Terminal, Gol Chowk, and Nawab Market. This new route is expected to alleviate passenger congestion on existing routes and provide a more streamlined travel experience.

The service will initially operate with a total of 16 buses dedicated to this specific route, ensuring prompt and efficient transportation for commuters.

The BRT Peshawar system, boasting a fleet of 244 buses, operates on a comprehensive network of 17 routes. With all buses actively engaged in operations, the BRT system serves approximately 300,000 passengers daily, further solidifying its position as a vital component of the city's public transportation infrastructure.

Saddaf Kami, TransPeshawar Spokesperson, told the media, “BRT Peshawar has become the backbone of the social and economic structure of the City of Peshawar. We are currently operating the system with a total of 244 buses on 17 routes providing service to about 300,000 passengers per day. Every single bus of our fleet is actively engaged in operations.”

She added that they believe that this expansion will not only enhance the overall commuter experience but also contribute to the decongestion of existing routes.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Company Traffic Market Mosque Media All From

Recent Stories

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

22 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

31 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

2 hours ago
 Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

2 hours ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

2 hours ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

3 hours ago
Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

6 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan