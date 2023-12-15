TransPeshawar to start new express route from Gulbahar to Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) To enhance its services, TransPeshawar (BRT) will start a new Express Route (ER 16) stretching from Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market Phase 6 Hayatabad, said a spokesperson of the company here on Friday.

The introduction of this new route is a significant step towards optimizing commuting experiences for the residents of Peshawar.

The express route encompasses a total of 15 stops, seamlessly connecting key locations within the city. Commencing its journey from Gulbahar Chowk, the route will traverse along the main BRT corridor, stopping at Malik Saad Shaheed, Sadar Bazaar, Tehkal Bala, Abdara, University of Peshawar, board Bazar, and concluding at the Mall of Hayatabad.

Upon reaching the Mall of Hayatabad, the route will transition to mixed traffic roads, catering to additional stops on the feeder route including Zarghoni Masjid, Malik Saad Market, Haji Camp, Madrassa, Phase 7 Terminal, Gol Chowk, and Nawab Market. This new route is expected to alleviate passenger congestion on existing routes and provide a more streamlined travel experience.

The service will initially operate with a total of 16 buses dedicated to this specific route, ensuring prompt and efficient transportation for commuters.

The BRT Peshawar system, boasting a fleet of 244 buses, operates on a comprehensive network of 17 routes. With all buses actively engaged in operations, the BRT system serves approximately 300,000 passengers daily, further solidifying its position as a vital component of the city's public transportation infrastructure.

Saddaf Kami, TransPeshawar Spokesperson, told the media, “BRT Peshawar has become the backbone of the social and economic structure of the City of Peshawar. We are currently operating the system with a total of 244 buses on 17 routes providing service to about 300,000 passengers per day. Every single bus of our fleet is actively engaged in operations.”

She added that they believe that this expansion will not only enhance the overall commuter experience but also contribute to the decongestion of existing routes.

