Transplant Law Completes Journey Of Decade

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Transplant law completes journey of decade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The year of 2020 has marked the completion of ten years of promulgation of ethical transplantation law in the country which was designed to serve as a deterrent in curbing the unlawful and unfair practices of organ trade.

The law, which was bipartisan with the cooperation of all parliamentarians in 2010, significantly reduced the illegal unrelated transplantation, particularly for foreigners. Moreover, the law enforcing agencies became more vigilant and got involved in prosecuting offending doctors and technical staff who were put behind bars.

The process of speedy justice helped in the control of illegal transplant activity, said a news release issued by SIUT on Saturday.

The Transplantation Society of Pakistan and SIUT both played a pivotal role in highlighting the plight of poor kidney donors involving the media and society at large. Both the organizations were also instrumental in providing advice and guidance on the law to legislators.

SIUT being the largest transplant centre has performed 6201 renal transplants from family donors totally free and without hurting the dignity of donor and recipient.

