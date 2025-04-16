Open Menu

Transport Authorities Expedite Crackdown Against Traffic Violations, Thousands Bikes Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Transport and Mass Transit department has expedited action against vehicles committing traffic violations in mega city while 11276 motorbikes were seized within a week.

This was stated by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a statement here on Wednesday.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 831 actions have so far been taken against fancy number plates, tinted windows, and other illegal modifications, while 223 heavy and light transport vehicles (HTVs and LTVs) were seized.

Memon, who holds portfolio of Transport, Mass Transit and the Information, said that the cancellation of registration for 25 vehicles has been recommended, while the registration of 174 vehicles has been temporarily suspended and conditionally released through MVIs under specific conditions.

He said that the crackdown on traffic violations will continue without discrimination, and all relevant institutions are actively playing their role in the process.

Sharjeel Memon said that actions will continue to ensure public safety, uphold the rule of law, and maintain order in the city, with no concessions for those who violate the law.

He said that all resources are being utilized to improve the traffic system and provide a safe environment for citizens.

Vehicles operating without fitness certificates pose a threat to public safety. Therefore, all citizens should respect the law and ensure their vehicles are on the road with complete documentation, including valid fitness certificates and registration.

