Transport Authority Crackdown Against SOPs Violators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Transport authority crackdown against SOPs violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Transport Sunday started a crackdown against SOPs violators and sealed 20 bases for violation of coronavirus SOPs and fines of Rs 78,85,050 have also been imposed on 32,119 vehicles across the province.

Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakir Hussain Afridi has said that on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir and Chief Secretary, 20 bases across the province have been sealed for violating corona SOPs and thus 1538 bases across the province have been warned.

According to the report issued by the Transport Department, 586 vehicles have been seized in the province for violating SOPs. According to the report, fines of Rs. 7885050 have also been imposed on 32219 vehicles across the province.

Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi said that implementation of coronavirus SOPs would be ensured in all cases and orders have also been issued to all Regional Transport Authorities to send the report on implementation of corona SOPs to the provincial government on a daily basis.

