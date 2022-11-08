UrduPoint.com

Transport Authority Expedites Action Against Public Transport Running On LPG

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority has expedited actions against public transport running on LPG.

In this regard Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad, Zameer Hussain Brohi said that the team of DTRA and Traffic Police checked vehicles of public transport operating on different routes and inspected their fitness and documents of route permits, Tand also collected from travelers about fare charged by transporter.

Secretary DRTA said that during the checking the team recovered Rs 6200 from 15 vehicles as penalty on different traffic rules violations and use of LPG. The vehicles were warned for immediate removal of LPG cylinders from public transport, maintain the fitness of vehicles and abide to charge fixed rates of fare or in other case legal action would be initiated against vehicle owners.

