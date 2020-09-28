Transport Authority impounds public transport vehicles for using CNG cylinders

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Waheed Ali Panhwer here on Monday initiated action against public transport vehicles for illegally using CNG cylinders and impounded many vehicles.

On the directives of provincial Minister for Transport Sayed Awais Qadir Shah, the secretary RTA in a crackdown impounded several vehicles for violation of government ban against use of CNG cylinders in public transport vehicles.

The crackdown was expedited after a recent road accident occurred on M9 motorway two days ago which claimed the lives of 17 people including women and children.

The RTA secretary along with DSPs Traffic and SO Baldia checked the vehicles and issued challans against illegal use of CNG cylinders.

Panwher warned the vehicle owners to remove CNG cylinders from public transport vehicles as these cylinders otherwise their vehicles would be impounded.