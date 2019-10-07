UrduPoint.com
Transport Authority Initiates Action Against Over Charging

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:11 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad, Saudur Rehman Jamali in a statement on Monday said that the Department of Transport and Mass Transit was continuing actions against transporters involved in over charging, illegal bus stands, illegal permit holders, owners of public transport and school vans using CNG cylinders

In this regard, the announcement said that around 100 vehicles operating on different routes were inspected from September 25 to October 07 during which cylinders from 5 vehicles were removed while fine to the tune of Rs 22,500 was recovered from 100 vehicles.

Meanwhile Rs 9,200 overcharged from the travelers were refunded to passengers, adding that these operations would continue on daily basis.

