Transport Authority (RTA) impounds seven commercial vehicles

District Transport Authority (RTA) impounded seven commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over different violations during a crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :District Transport Authority (RTA) impounded seven commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over different violations during a crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday.

A team of RTA under the supervision of Secretary RTA Malik Sanaullah launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles and checked route permit and fitness of vehicles. The team impounded seven vehicles over missing route permits and poor fitness. The RTA also imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on many other vehicles over different violations during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Malik Sanaullah said that on directives of the provincial government, the crackdown was continued without any discrimination. He said that commercial vehicles without permit violating motor-vehicle ordination and it would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that implementation of government orders was top priority adding that crackdown would continue on daily basis.