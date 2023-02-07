UrduPoint.com

Transport Authority (RTA) Impounds Seven Commercial Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Transport Authority (RTA) impounds seven commercial vehicles

District Transport Authority (RTA) impounded seven commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over different violations during a crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :District Transport Authority (RTA) impounded seven commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over different violations during a crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday.

A team of RTA under the supervision of Secretary RTA Malik Sanaullah launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles and checked route permit and fitness of vehicles. The team impounded seven vehicles over missing route permits and poor fitness. The RTA also imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on many other vehicles over different violations during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Malik Sanaullah said that on directives of the provincial government, the crackdown was continued without any discrimination. He said that commercial vehicles without permit violating motor-vehicle ordination and it would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that implementation of government orders was top priority adding that crackdown would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

Poor Fine Vehicles RTA Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi ..

Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi's acquittal

3 seconds ago
 State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi ..

State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi Airport's Cargo Section

2 minutes ago
 China Possesses More Land-Based Intercontinental-R ..

China Possesses More Land-Based Intercontinental-Range Missile Launchers Than US ..

3 minutes ago
 Seven Rescued in Gas Explosion in Apartment Block ..

Seven Rescued in Gas Explosion in Apartment Block in Russia's Tula Region - EMER ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds par ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds partnership with Deaf Reach, vows ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 600 liter adu ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 600 liter adulterated milk

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.