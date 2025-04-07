Transport Authority Takes Action Against Transporters Charging Excessive Fares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:49 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad on Monday imposed fines and recollected amounts charged as excessive fares from the passengers from dozens of public transport vehicles which were checked on M9 Motorway.
The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that Rs360,000 were returned to the passengers while fines to the tune of Rs422,000 were imposed on the transporters.
According to him, the district and motorway police assisted the RTA in the crackdown.
The Secretary said the fare checking exercise started several days before Eidul Fitr while taking notice of the public complaints about charging of excessive fares from the passengers returning to their hometowns and villages from the urban centers of Sindh.
He recalled that hundreds of vehicles were fined and millions of rupees were returned to the fleeced passengers.
Memon said the RTA continued the crackdown even after the Eid holidays keeping in view that an unusually large number of people used the public transport vehicles like buses and vans to return to the urban centers.
According to him, the entire exercise was started on the directions of the Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.
