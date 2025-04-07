Open Menu

Transport Authority Takes Action Against Transporters Charging Excessive Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad on Monday imposed fines and recollected amounts charged as excessive fares from the passengers from dozens of public transport vehicles which were checked on M9 Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad on Monday imposed fines and recollected amounts charged as excessive fares from the passengers from dozens of public transport vehicles which were checked on M9 Motorway.

The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed that Rs360,000 were returned to the passengers while fines to the tune of Rs422,000 were imposed on the transporters.

According to him, the district and motorway police assisted the RTA in the crackdown.

The Secretary said the fare checking exercise started several days before Eidul Fitr while taking notice of the public complaints about charging of excessive fares from the passengers returning to their hometowns and villages from the urban centers of Sindh.

He recalled that hundreds of vehicles were fined and millions of rupees were returned to the fleeced passengers.

Memon said the RTA continued the crackdown even after the Eid holidays keeping in view that an unusually large number of people used the public transport vehicles like buses and vans to return to the urban centers.

According to him, the entire exercise was started on the directions of the Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

21 minutes ago
 Transport Authority takes action against transport ..

Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares

2 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second ..

Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..

2 minutes ago
 NPC women cricket team defends title by securing v ..

NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition ..

Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in ..

CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar

2 minutes ago
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Cana ..

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

10 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

36 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & I ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday

10 minutes ago
 AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation ..

AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams

10 minutes ago
 Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examin ..

Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan