Transport department decides to check vaccination certificates in public transport

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Transport Department Friday decided to check vaccination certificates of passengers travelling in Inter-provincial and Inter-district public transport vehicles to ensure implementation on NCOC decisions for prevention of COVID-19 spread

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sindh Transport Department Friday decided to check vaccination certificates of passengers travelling in Inter-provincial and Inter-district public transport vehicles to ensure implementation on NCOC decisions for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah, in a statement issued here, also instructed drivers, conductors and passengers travelling from other provinces to Sindh to keep their vaccination certificates along with them.

Only those citizens were allowed to travel to other provinces and districts who had got themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19, so transport department would check the certificates of passengers during travel, he said adding that instructions had been issued to all Regional Transport Secretaries of Sindh.

The spread of the pandemic could only be checked with cooperation by masses, Shah said and appealed the citizens and transporters to get themselves vaccinated and save them and their loved ones from the deadly disease.