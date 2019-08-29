Transport department introduces VICS for safe,secure journey:Khichi

The Punjab Transport Department has launched Vehicles' Inspection and Certification System (VICS) which will help to provide safe, secure and environment- friendly transport facilities to the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Transport Department has launched Vehicles' Inspection and Certification System (VICS) which will help to provide safe, secure and environment- friendly transport facilities to the citizens.

This was stated by Punjab Transport Minister Jehanzeb Ahmed Khan Khichi while talking to a 5-member delegation of transporters at his office here on Thursday.

He informed that 26 VICS stations had been activated in the provincial capital and other districts where more than 89000 vehicles had been inspected so far.

He said that private vehicles were being brought into the scope of VICS under Punjab Green Development Programme to improve the environmental governance and added that an organized system had been devised to deal with various issues including bus fare, overloading, route permit and fitness certification etc.

The minister said the government was working to provide world-class transport facilities to the people so that they could reach at their destinations with ease.