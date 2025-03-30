Transport Department launches grand operation against overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) On the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the administration, police and transport department carried out action across the province.

Punjab Transport Department official sources said that a grand operation was conducted against overcharging in transport fares under the supervision of the Chief Minister. The grand operation of the transport department against overcharging is ongoing in all districts of the province.

During the operation, Rs. 1.1 million was returned to passengers. Over 2.3 million fines were imposed on overcharging transporters. More than 1,333 vehicles were issued challans for overcharging and 264 vehicles were stopped for overcharging, they said.

Meanwhile, passengers were surprised to get back the money illegally collected in the form of overcharging in fares. Elderly female passengers prayed for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after getting the overcharged money back.

It is worth mentioning here that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, a special helpline 99030222 042 was also established for passengers.

Eid holidays of employees and officers of the transport department were canceled and they were deputed in the field.

During the day, the special squad of the transport department will be present at the big bus stand. Teams are active in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin. The operation is ongoing in Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Khushab.

A grand operation against overcharging on transport is underway in Mianwali, Sargodha, Okara, Pakpattan and Sahiwal, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G. Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Vehari and Murree.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Deputy Commissioners, Police and Road Transport Authority officers and staff and appealed to the public to pay only the fixed fare.