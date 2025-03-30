Open Menu

Transport Department Launches Grand Operation Against Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Transport Department launches grand operation against overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) On the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the administration, police and transport department carried out action across the province.

Punjab Transport Department official sources said that a grand operation was conducted against overcharging in transport fares under the supervision of the Chief Minister. The grand operation of the transport department against overcharging is ongoing in all districts of the province.

During the operation, Rs. 1.1 million was returned to passengers. Over 2.3 million fines were imposed on overcharging transporters. More than 1,333 vehicles were issued challans for overcharging and 264 vehicles were stopped for overcharging, they said.

Meanwhile, passengers were surprised to get back the money illegally collected in the form of overcharging in fares. Elderly female passengers prayed for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz after getting the overcharged money back.

It is worth mentioning here that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, a special helpline 99030222 042 was also established for passengers.

Eid holidays of employees and officers of the transport department were canceled and they were deputed in the field.

During the day, the special squad of the transport department will be present at the big bus stand. Teams are active in Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin. The operation is ongoing in Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Lahore, Nankana, Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Khushab.

A grand operation against overcharging on transport is underway in Mianwali, Sargodha, Okara, Pakpattan and Sahiwal, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G. Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Vehari and Murree.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Deputy Commissioners, Police and Road Transport Authority officers and staff and appealed to the public to pay only the fixed fare.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

3 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan