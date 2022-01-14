UrduPoint.com

Transport Department To Take Action Against Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Transport Department to take action against overcharging

Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to review the fares of public transport and to take stern action against those overcharging the commuters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to review the fares of public transport and to take stern action against those overcharging the commuters.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with Director Transport, Fahad Akram Qazi in the chair. A committee was constituted during the meeting for fixing of new ratio for fares.

The committee was further tasked to prepare fare formula for diesel, petrol and CNG operating commuters' vehicle.

The Director Transport has clarified that as per orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) all illegal and unregistered taxis and rickshaws will be confiscated and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) will provide a place for it.

He said that TransPeshawar, the operator of BRT, will start receiving big buses from January 20 and in exchange the transporters will be compensated for it.

Related Topics

Peshawar CNG Petrol Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Vehicle January All From

Recent Stories

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

4 minutes ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two ..

Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two amid Miranshah IBO: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 BISP should expand its capacity at district level ..

BISP should expand its capacity at district level to benefit more people: Govern ..

4 minutes ago
 Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian O ..

Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian Officials in Event of Ukraine I ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona v ..

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

7 minutes ago
 Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.