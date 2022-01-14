Transport Department to take action against overcharging

Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to review the fares of public transport and to take stern action against those overcharging the commuters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to review the fares of public transport and to take stern action against those overcharging the commuters.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here with Director Transport, Fahad Akram Qazi in the chair. A committee was constituted during the meeting for fixing of new ratio for fares.

The committee was further tasked to prepare fare formula for diesel, petrol and CNG operating commuters' vehicle.

The Director Transport has clarified that as per orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC) all illegal and unregistered taxis and rickshaws will be confiscated and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) will provide a place for it.

He said that TransPeshawar, the operator of BRT, will start receiving big buses from January 20 and in exchange the transporters will be compensated for it.