Transport Dept Chalks Out Anti-smog Action Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The district transport department has chalked out an action plan for launching an anti-smog campaign in the district.
According to departmental sources, under the plan, pickets will be set up at all entry and exit points besides bypass chowk for checking of smoke-emitting vehicles.
The unfit vehicles will be impounded till repair besides imposing fines, the sources added.
The Regional Transport Authority secretary will monitor the anti-smog drive personally. The special teams will also be constituted for inspection of vehicles at all transport stands including general bus stands.