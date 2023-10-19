Open Menu

Transport Dept Chalks Out Anti-smog Action Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Transport dept chalks out anti-smog action plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The district transport department has chalked out an action plan for launching an anti-smog campaign in the district.

According to departmental sources, under the plan, pickets will be set up at all entry and exit points besides bypass chowk for checking of smoke-emitting vehicles.

The unfit vehicles will be impounded till repair besides imposing fines, the sources added.

The Regional Transport Authority secretary will monitor the anti-smog drive personally. The special teams will also be constituted for inspection of vehicles at all transport stands including general bus stands.

