Transport dept committed to modernizing transport system of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Transport Department has released its performance report for 2024, showcasing transformative initiatives and significant milestones aimed at modernizing the province’s transportation system and promoting sustainable development.

According to spokesperson, the department, under the leadership of Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, has successfully launched the e-bike scheme under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. This initiative enabled over 27,000 students to receive electric and petrol bikes, empowering the youth with enhanced mobility.

The department made substantial progress in introducing eco-friendly transportation solutions. Procurement for electric buses in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Faisalabad was finalized. In the first phase, 27 electric buses will begin operating in Lahore this month, with over 500 electric buses set to be deployed in major cities by the end of 2025. Additionally, construction began on Pakistan’s first Green Bus Depot, designed to support the charging, maintenance, and servicing of electric buses. Renovation work on metro bus stations, including Shahdara, was completed, and efforts to transition these stations to solar energy are already underway.

Infrastructure development also saw significant strides in 2024. The Faisalabad BRT System feasibility study is nearing completion, while work on the Murree Rail Link Project feasibility study, aimed at introducing a glass train service for tourists, commenced and is expected to conclude by April 2025.

The department took historic measures to combat smog and enforce vehicle regulations. Over 500,000 vehicles were inspected across the province, resulting in more than 130,000 challans for violations such as overcharging, overloading, and lacking fitness certificates. Fines exceeding Rs 202.7 million were imposed, and over 73,000 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance. To further enhance inspection capabilities, 15 modern-equipped vehicles were provided to Vehicle Inspection Units, alongside awareness campaigns encouraging timely vehicle maintenance, the spokesperson added.

In addition to environmental initiatives, the government launched the E-Taxi Scheme to create job opportunities, with several electric vehicle manufacturers expressing interest in collaboration. The establishment of the Punjab Road Safety Authority marked another milestone, ensuring safer roads and reducing traffic incidents.

Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan expressed his appreciation for Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi and all department officials for their tireless efforts. He affirmed the government’s commitment to delivering eco-friendly and modern transportation solutions, stating that 2025 would mark a new era in Punjab’s transport system.