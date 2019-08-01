Transport dept for check on fixed transportation fare on Eid

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Transport and Mass Transit department has called upon the officials concerned to constitute monitoring committees to check transportation fares before Eid-ul-Azha to ensure the implementation of notified fares, especially on inter-city buses.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said that Eid-ul-Azha is commencing within two weeks and people travel to their parents and loved ones to celebrate Eid together.

But there is a trend that during this period, the transporters increase fare at their own level causing extra burden on the travellers, it added.

The statement said that it was our prime responsibility to provide maximum relief to the public/travellers and prevent transporters from increasing the fare without any authority.

The department said that the violators be checked who charge any extra fare against the officially notified fares by the government and report be sent to this office as well as copy be shared with the media for awareness of the general public.