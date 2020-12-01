Transport Dept imposes Rs4.5m fines, seals 5 bus terminals over SOPs violation

The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its ongoing operation against violation of SOPs with regard to coronavirus in public transport and terminals has imposed fines of Rs 4.5 million on 16886 vehicles, said Director Transport, Arshad Khan Afridi on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its ongoing operation against violation of SOPs with regard to coronavirus in public transport and terminals has imposed fines of Rs 4.5 million on 16886 vehicles, said Director Transport, Arshad Khan Afridi on Tuesday.

He said the authority has sealed five transport terminals and issued stern warnings to 945 others for strict compliance of SOPs.

Afridi said the Transport Department has initiated an operation to ensure abidance of SOPs in public transport and terminals. Besides, he said a report on a daily basis was also being compiled by the department to ensure tangible results of the ongoing operation.

It was being made sure that banners regarding compliance of SOPs in bus terminals and transport were displayed for public information. The drivers and terminal staff have also been directed to ensure social distance and usage of face masks among the passengers.

He further said that management of bus terminals were strictly directed to provide sanitizers and hand wash facilities to the passengers. Besides, he said the staff of terminals and transport was being imparted training on compliance of SOPs.

He categorically said that following clear instructions issued by the Chief Secretary no violation of the SOPs would be tolerated.