Transport Dept inspects vehicles' smoke emission system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Transport Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a campaign to check smoke emission by the vehicles of private educational institutions and found fault in majority of them, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The checking was carried out through Vehicles' Emission Testing Stations (VETS), a subsidiary organization of the Transport Department.

During checking 150 vehicles of private schools and colleges were checked and out of them 108 were found faulty.

The owners of such vehicles have been issued warning and in case of failure in repair, the vehicles would be taken into possession to initiate legal proceeding against them.

According to the officials of Transport Department, vehicles with faulty combustion system are spreading pollution that was harmful for students and teachers as well.

They said that through VETS system they could curtail the release of carbon monoxide, noise and injurious smoke of the vehicles.

The authorities have vowed to continue indiscriminate checking of the vehicles of all educational institutions and in next phase, the checking will be extended to the vehicles of public sector universities and colleges.