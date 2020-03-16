UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Dept Launches Coronavirus Awareness Campaign: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Transport dept launches Coronavirus awareness campaign: Minister

Sindh Minister for Transport Owais Shah on Monday said that an awareness campaign has been launched to prevent Coronavirus in all the districts including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Nowsheroferoz, to protect drivers, passengers and conductors from the pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport Owais Shah on Monday said that an awareness campaign has been launched to prevent Coronavirus in all the districts including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Nowsheroferoz, to protect drivers, passengers and conductors from the pandemic.

In a statement, the Minister said that awareness about the methods of hand washing and hygiene was being provided to the masses through pamphlets, besides, the citizens were being informed about the use of sanitizers while free face masks are also being distributed.

He directed the drivers and conductors to avoid over-loading and stopover at sub-standard food stalls or hotels as well as arrange sufficient amount of drinking water in their vehicles.

All the vehicles should be properly cleaned and insecticides should also sprayed in each and every vehicle after a single-trip, he added.

H also said that the coronavirus advisory along pamphlets be also displayed at hotels, bus stops and stands.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Vehicles Vehicle Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Khairpur All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

47 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

47 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

48 minutes ago

Macron to address nation on coronavirus Monday nig ..

1 minute ago

Greece to put travellers on two-week quarantine

1 minute ago

National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.