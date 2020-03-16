Transport dept launches Coronavirus awareness campaign: Minister

Sindh Minister for Transport Owais Shah on Monday said that an awareness campaign has been launched to prevent Coronavirus in all the districts including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Nowsheroferoz, to protect drivers, passengers and conductors from the pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport Owais Shah on Monday said that an awareness campaign has been launched to prevent Coronavirus in all the districts including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Nowsheroferoz, to protect drivers, passengers and conductors from the pandemic.

In a statement, the Minister said that awareness about the methods of hand washing and hygiene was being provided to the masses through pamphlets, besides, the citizens were being informed about the use of sanitizers while free face masks are also being distributed.

He directed the drivers and conductors to avoid over-loading and stopover at sub-standard food stalls or hotels as well as arrange sufficient amount of drinking water in their vehicles.

All the vehicles should be properly cleaned and insecticides should also sprayed in each and every vehicle after a single-trip, he added.

H also said that the coronavirus advisory along pamphlets be also displayed at hotels, bus stops and stands.