Transport Dept Launches Safety Drive For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Department has launched a special initiative to check vehicles of educational institutes in order to ensure student safety.

According to a spokesperson,a strict inspection of educational institution vehicles has begun and 10 vehicles using LPG or overloaded were seized by police.

Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar led the crackdown.He imposed fine on five vehicles.

The district administration has formed special checking teams at both district and tehsil levels.

All educational institution vehicles will undergo a complete physical inspection before being allowed on the road.

Commercial and private vehicles must obtain fitness certificates from verification stations.

Vehicles without fitness certificates will be immediately taken off the road,said RTA.

In case of accidents due to overloading or LPG use,the institution's head will be responsible.

Fitness checks will include rickshaws and vehicles to ensure full safety compliance.

Traffic police,schools,colleges and civil defense departments will jointly enforce the crackdown.

Parents and citizens have expressed gratitude for the transport department’s safety measures.

