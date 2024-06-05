Transport dept seeks action against transporters charging extra fares from commuters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Sindh, Transport and Mass Transit department has directed all concerned to take necessary action against the violators who are charging any extra fares from the travellers / commuters within their concerned jurisdiction.

The officers concerned are directed that report be sent to daily basis so as to provide maximum relief to the public/ travellers and to prevent transporters from increasing the fares without any authority, said a statement on Wednesday.

Monitoring Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners of the area will also constituted to check fares during Eid-ul-Azha 2024 to check violators who are charging any extra fare against normal fares.