Transport Dept Seeks Action Against Transporters Charging Extra Fares From Commuters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Sindh, Transport and Mass Transit department has directed all concerned to take necessary action against the violators who are charging any extra fares from the travellers / commuters within their concerned jurisdiction.
The officers concerned are directed that report be sent to daily basis so as to provide maximum relief to the public/ travellers and to prevent transporters from increasing the fares without any authority, said a statement on Wednesday.
Monitoring Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners of the area will also constituted to check fares during Eid-ul-Azha 2024 to check violators who are charging any extra fare against normal fares.
