Open Menu

Transport Dept Seeks Action Against Transporters Charging Extra Fares From Commuters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Transport dept seeks action against transporters charging extra fares from commuters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Sindh, Transport and Mass Transit department has directed all concerned to take necessary action against the violators who are charging any extra fares from the travellers / commuters within their concerned jurisdiction.

The officers concerned are directed that report be sent to daily basis so as to provide maximum relief to the public/ travellers and to prevent transporters from increasing the fares without any authority, said a statement on Wednesday.

Monitoring Committees headed by Assistant Commissioners of the area will also constituted to check fares during Eid-ul-Azha 2024 to check violators who are charging any extra fare against normal fares.

Related Topics

Sindh All From

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

9 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

18 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

18 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan