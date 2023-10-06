Transport dept to boost revenue through commercialization: Minister

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Murad has said that the Transport department aims to boost its revenue through commercialization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Murad has said that the Transport department aims to boost its revenue through commercialization.

He said that as part of this initiative, the branding and renaming of metro stations are on the agenda, says a DGPR press release issued here on Friday.

The minister expressed these views in a recent review meeting held to discuss the transportation plan prepared by CBP Punjab.

During the meeting, the Minister extended an invitation to CBP Punjab to consider purchasing branding rights for Kalma Chowk Metro Station. He highlighted that mass transit projects, such as the Orange Line Train, cater to 260 million passengers, while the Metro Bus service accommodates one hundred seventy thousand passengers, surpassing its designed capacity by 73%.

With the increasing fuel prices, the public is now turning to Metro Buses and the Orange Line Train for their commuting needs, he said and added that plans are underway to introduce the Feeder Bus system in other cities, to meet the transportation demands of the people.

Hence, ensuring that Metro Bus and the Orange Line Train provide top-notch facilities to the general public remains crucial, he added.