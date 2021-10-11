Transport dept to construct 200 bus stop shelters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Transport Department has allocated Rs 498 million to construct 200 bus stop shelters along with bus information and a scheduling system to provide better services to commuters in the provincial metropolis.

A spokesperson for the department said on Monday that Rs 25 million has been allocated in the current financial year. The department was planning to improve the bus stops infrastructure to help passengers, especially women, elderly citizens and differently-abled persons, to reach their destinations without difficulty, added the spokesman.