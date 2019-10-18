Transport dept to introduce tram service in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Provincial Transport Department has planned introducing famous tram service of the British era in the provincial metropolis.

The project would be jointly executed by Chinese company CRSC International and Czech Republic's Inekon Group consortium in collaboration with Transport Department Punjab.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU), in this connection, was signed between the Transport department and Czech Republic along with Chinese companies in a ceremony held at the Transport House on Thursday.

According to the agreement, both companies would work jointly with Lahore Transport Company in order to improve public transport sector in the city and work on other projects as well. In the first phase, tram would run on 30 to 35-kilometre-long track on Canal Road.

Representatives of Czech Republic Inekon Group, Jospeh Husek and Zhang Xiao Feng of Chinese Company CRSC participated in the ceremony.

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, while addressing the participants, said that with the introduction of tram service in the city, thousands of passengers would be benefitted and traffic problems on Canal Road would also get reduced.

In order to provide general public with quality and environment-friendly transport facilities, benefits would be taken from the experiences of international transport models, he said.

Jehanzeb said that the companies launching the tram service in Lahore had already introduced modern tram services in the USA other countries of the world. He said that various countries were to invest in transport sector in Punjab.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani, Project Director Transport Planning Unit Dr Waseem and Chief Executive LTC Maryam Khawar and officers of departments concerned attended the ceremony.