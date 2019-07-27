UrduPoint.com
Transport Dept To Organise Tree Plantation Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Transport Department was making necessary arrangements on priority basis for tree plantation in consonance with the policy of Federal and provincial governments in connection with the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign.

Transport Department of Punjab with the cooperation of Lahore Transport Company (LTC) and Turkish Company Albayrak organised a tree plantation ceremony on Saturday in this regard on the direction of the Punjab government to launch "Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign".

Provincial Secretary for Transport Punjab Asad Rehman Gilani stressed the significance of tree plantation particularly in the monsoon season owing to availability of water in abundance.

Chief Executive Officer Lahore Transport Company Mariam Khawar, Director Finance Turkish Company Albayrak Yemen Yemenoglu, Secretary Afforestation and Environmentalist Attiya Noon, Chief Operating Officer Zafar Ahmed Qureshi and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

