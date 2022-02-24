Transport dept to recruit two RTA secretaries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Two Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretaries would be recruited to augment departmental reforms, a requisition, in this regard, has been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Secretary Transport Department Punjab Rai Manzoor Nasir said that the new RTA secretaries would perform their duties for the betterment of traffic system. They would also bring departmental reforms to provide better services to the commuters, he added.