Transport Deptt, KP IT Board sign MoU for digitization of driving licenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport Haji Rangeez Ahmed has said that the Transport Department is being completely digitized, the Transport Department is going to be developed on modern lines.

In this regard, on Wednesday the Transport Department and KPIT Board have signed an MoU regarding the digitization of Transport Department including issuance of Driving Licenses.

He expressed hope that this digitization will prove to be a milestone in revenue generation of the province.

He expressed these views during an event at KPIT Board Office Hayatabad.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Transport Department and the KPIT Board.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant for Science, Technology and Information Technology Shafqat Ayaz. Secretary Transport, MD KPIT Board, Director Transport and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Before the MoU ceremony, a meeting was held where MD KPIT Board provided briefing on the digitization of the Transport Department.

The MD KPIT Board informed the meeting that the complete digitization of the Transport Department will be completed in one year and six months, while the driving license will be digitized in four months.

The meeting was informed that the mobile application, “Dastak”, will be used to obtain the online driving license.

On this occasion, Special Assistant for Transport Haji Rangeez Ahmed has said that the digitization of driving license will ease the licensing process, while this system will also eliminate the role of the third man.

He said that digitization will also eliminate issues like fake licensing and fake medical certification.

He has said that special concessions will be given to overseas Pakistanis in the digitization of driving licenses.