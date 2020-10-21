Transport deptt launches vehicles emission testing of public transports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport department has directed all district offices, regional transport authority , provincial transport authority and motor vehicle examiners to launch vehicle emission testing of public transport and ordered for not issuing rout permits and licenses without passing the fitness test.

As per the directives of the Secretary transport, the teams checked 50,000 vehicles in four districts of the province and found 13,000 vehicles unfit and issued notices to owners to get fitness certificate.

The campaign is being carried out in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and Abbottabad wherein transport department was conducting vehicle emission on daily basis along with traffic police.

The department has also put billboards and banners for creating awareness among masses while urged masses to get their vehicles inspected timely for emission of dangerous gases.