Transport Deptt notifies ban on rickshaw manufacturing units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Following directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department has notified a ban on rickshaws manufacturing units in Peshawar.

The transport department informed on Tuesday that licenses of all rickshaw manufacturing factories have been revoked immediately with the aim to reduce the traffic mess in the city and contain the environmental pollution. A notification to this effect said there will be complete ban on manufacturing of two stroke and four stroke rickshaws, qingqi and loader rickshaws in the capital city.

Similarly, the department has also revoked the route permits of existing two and 4-stroke rickshaws and announced that no such permits will be issued in the future.

Last week, Commissioner Peshawar at a meeting took this decision to control the chaotic vehicular traffic in the city. A decision was also made to confiscate unregistered vehicles. The government also imposed a complete ban on underage rickshaw drivers. It has also been decided to register a case under sections-420 and 419 (Fraud and forgery) against rickshaw owners who operate more than one rickshaw on a single registration number.

The Rickshaw Union President Baaz Muhammad while talking to media said that they have raised the issue of thousands of illegal three-wheeler with the authorities adding vehicles with valid NOCs were in trouble due to the routine police actions and traffic disruption created by illegal vehicles. He said that besides the rickshaws manufacturing units in Peshawar, new rickshaws were making entry into the city despite the ban on permits and registration.

The General Secretary of Rickshaw union Izat Khan said that although the excise department has stopped registration of new rickshaws in the city, still they were entering in the city and operating on old registration numbers. Izat Khan said that now the government has decided to scrap 8200 registered two-stroke rickshaws adding it would render the drivers jobless.

Therefore, the government should only go after illegal and unregistered vehicles to resolve the traffic issues.