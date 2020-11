Transport Deptt revises fare in wake of recent decrease in petroleum prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :In the wake of recent decrease in petroleum prices announced by the Federal government, the Provincial Transport Authority Wednesday issued revised fare prices for diesel vehicles.

According to the new fare price, the fares of passenger coaches would be Rs1.16 per kilometer, fare of AC buses would be Rs1.36 per kilometer while fare of Rs1.01 per kilometer for normal buses and Rs1.11 per kilometer has been fixed for luxury buses.

The fare from Peshawar to Kohat district has been fixed Rs75 for minibuses and coaches, Rs66 for normal buses, AC buses would charge Rs88 while luxury buses would charge Rs72.

Similarly, fare for Bannu district has been fixed Rs226 for minibuses, Rs265 for AC buses, Rs197 for normal buses and Rs216 luxury buses.

For DIKhan, mini-buses fare is Rs371, Rs435 in AC buses, Rs323 in normal buses and Rs355 for luxury buses.

For Haripur Rs181 in minibuses, Rs212 in AC buses, Rs158 normal buses and Rs 173 for luxury buses.

For Abbottabad Rs226 for minibuses, Rs265 for AC buses, Rs197 for normal buses and Rs216 for luxury buses.

For Mansehra Rs256 for mini-buses, Rs301 for AC buses, Rs223 for normal buses and Rs245 for luxury buses.

For Mardan Rs67 for minibuses, Rs79 for AC buses, Rs59 for normal buses and Rs64 for luxury buses.

For Malakand Rs137 for minibuses, Rs160 for AC buses, Rs119 for normal buses and Rs131 for luxury buses.

For Timergara Rs205 for minibuses, Rs241 for AC buses, Rs179 for normal buses and Rs196 for luxury buses.

For Mingora Rs200 for minibuses, Rs234 for AC buses, Rs174 for normal buses and Rs191 for luxury buses.

For Dir district Rs290 for minibuses, Rs340 for AC buses, Rs253 for normal buses and Rs278 for luxury buses.

For Chitral Rs423 for minibuses, Rs496 for AC buses, Rs369 for normal buses and Rs405 for luxury buses.

For Charsadda Rs31 for minibuses, Rs37 for AC buses, Rs27 for normal buses and Rs30 for luxury buses.

The students of seminaries, educational institutes, blinds, disabled persons and elder citizens of the society have already been given 50 percent exemption in their travelling expenses.