Transport Deptt Starts Campaign To Control Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The transport department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday taken steps to control pollution in metropolis have checked more than 3,000 vehicles, out of which about 400 vehicles have been challaned due to excessive smoke, papers of about 80 vehicles have been confiscated till repair of vehicles and 15 more damaged vehicles have been taken into custody.

In view of increasing air pollution, the transport department on the instructions of the Chief Secretary has stepped up measures to control vehicle exhaust fumes.

Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Manzoor Ahmad has doubled the teams of Vehicular Emissions Testing System (VETS) in Peshawar while operations have been directed to be intensified throughout the province.

Over the past week, teams along with traffic police have checked more than 3,000 vehicles in the provincial capital alone, of which about 400 vehicles have been challan due to excessive smoke and about 80 vehicles have had their papers confiscated till repair of their vehicle and 15 more damaged vehicles have been taken into custody.

The Secretary Transport said that teams of VETS have started working faster to control air pollution. He said that an awareness campaign was being launched for educational institutions and the public.

