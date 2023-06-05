UrduPoint.com

Transport Deptt Suspends Payment Of BRT Operations To Daewoo Express

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Transport deptt suspends payment of BRT operations to Daewoo Express

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The transport department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the suspension of payment to Daewoo Express Bus Service Limited for its operation in BRT Peshawar due to non-payment of Rs 2.1528 million outstanding rent to Road Transport Board (RTB) since 2021.

The Chairman of RTB while expressing concern over the non-payment of rental money for the M/S Daewoo Express terminal located here and directed to get the terminal vacated with immediate effect.

He directed the Deputy Director of Transport to submit a report in the next board meeting on all possible adequate actions that can be taken against M/S Daewoo in light of the Revenue Recovery Act 1890.

He directed that an advance notice should be served to the company to vacate the terminal and upon the end of the contract, the offices of the Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit should be moved into the building.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Rent Road Money All Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

5 minutes ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

20 minutes ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

22 minutes ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

47 minutes ago
 PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications d ..

PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications discuss political situation

54 minutes ago
 ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agenc ..

ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agency to launch nature-themed esca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.