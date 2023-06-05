Transport deptt suspends payment of BRT operations to Daewoo Express

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The transport department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the suspension of payment to Daewoo Express Bus Service Limited for its operation in BRT Peshawar due to non-payment of Rs 2.1528 million outstanding rent to Road Transport Board (RTB) since 2021.

The Chairman of RTB while expressing concern over the non-payment of rental money for the M/S Daewoo Express terminal located here and directed to get the terminal vacated with immediate effect.

He directed the Deputy Director of Transport to submit a report in the next board meeting on all possible adequate actions that can be taken against M/S Daewoo in light of the Revenue Recovery Act 1890.

He directed that an advance notice should be served to the company to vacate the terminal and upon the end of the contract, the offices of the Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit should be moved into the building.