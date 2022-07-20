Transport Deptt working on policy matters to contain vehicle emission: Amir latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunbkwa was working on different policy matters for containing environmental degradation due to vehicles' emission said Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, Amir Latif on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunbkwa was working on different policy matters for containing environmental degradation due to vehicles' emission said Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, Amir Latif on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a workshop jointly organized by Transport Department and Environmental Science Department University of Peshawar here.

Amir Latif apprised workshop participants that revolutionary steps have been taken in Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit and for the first time in the history changes have been brought in National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) for vehicle emission testing by bringing them at par with international standards.

This historic changes has been made in quality standards received from Federal government in the year 1994, he added.

For the first time gases causing global warming and climatic changes have also been included in new NEQS and prevailing standards have been made tougher, Amir Latif said.

He said nine stations were performing vehicle emission testing in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Abbotabad, Manshera, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan.

While 14 mobile laboratories are engaged in vehicle emission testing in the province through machines installed within the patrolling vans.

If vehicle emission was within limits, the owner is given a clearance certificate with a validity of six months.

While in case of excessive emission, the owner is fined a penalty and registration was held on conditional basis for rectification of problem in engine.

Secretary Transport also announced internship for students of Environmental Science Department and said ten students would be given internship for three months.

On this occasion, Chairman Environmental Science Department, Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Lecturer Dr. Shela Nazeen and Dr. Hizbullah also spoke and threw light over increasing pollution due to vehicle emission, environmental degradation and measures taken for controlling of pollution.