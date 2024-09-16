Transport Facilities For Educational Institutions Reviewed
Published September 16, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on transportation facilities for educational institutions.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumera Rabbani, heads of public and private educational institutions, representatives of transport owners, and officials from administrative departments. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that transportation facilities for educational institutions should be upgraded according to the number of students, and overloading should be avoided. He emphasized that all institutions must ensure the registration of their transport, fitness certificates, route permits, and driver's licenses.
He also insisted on strict enforcement of the ban on LPG cylinders in educational institution transport.
District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan directed that the implementation of reduced transport fares should be ensured. Data on transportation and drivers of educational institutions should be provided to the relevant authorities, and educational institutions located on major roads should ensure compliance with zebra crossings. He advised parents to refrain from giving motorcycles and cars to underage children.
