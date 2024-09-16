Transport Fare Reduced By 5pc
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) District & Regional Transport Authority Sargodha region Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir on Monday chaired a meeting of transport and goods associations here at his office.
The purpose of the meeting was to pass on the benefits of fare reductions to passengers as the government has reduced fuel prices.
Sargodha transport owners were also present.
Muhammad Tahir said that the government was striving hard to give maximum relief to the masses by reducing fuel prices. He said that reduction in the transport fare must be ensured.
The transport owners agreed to reduce the fare by 5 percent for local and non-local trevellers.
