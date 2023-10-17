Transport fares reduced by 10pc

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the owners of public and goods transport under the chairmanship of District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muhammad Tahir was held on Tuesday to provide relief to people in the wake of fuel prices reduction.

The meeting was informed that the fares of passenger vehicles plying all routes including Sargodha to Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad had been reduced by 10% with immediate effect while goods transport owners have also reduced their fares by 10% as well.

District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muhammad Tahir made it clear that action would be taken against transport owners for overcharging.

Fare reduction notices have also been displayed at bus stands and strict legal action would be taken against vehicles charging excessive fares, he added.