Open Menu

Transport Fares Reduced By 10pc

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Transport fares reduced by 10pc

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the owners of public and goods transport under the chairmanship of District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muhammad Tahir was held on Tuesday to provide relief to people in the wake of fuel prices reduction.

The meeting was informed that the fares of passenger vehicles plying all routes including Sargodha to Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad had been reduced by 10% with immediate effect while goods transport owners have also reduced their fares by 10% as well.

District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Muhammad Tahir made it clear that action would be taken against transport owners for overcharging.

Fare reduction notices have also been displayed at bus stands and strict legal action would be taken against vehicles charging excessive fares, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Vehicles Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases di ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases digital Customer Happiness Cente ..

16 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

2 hours ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

2 hours ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

2 hours ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

3 hours ago
KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

3 hours ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan