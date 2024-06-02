Open Menu

Transport Fares Reduced By 3% Due To Decrease In Petroleum Products: DC

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Transport fares reduced by 3% due to decrease in petroleum products: DC

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervez on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of Goods Transport Association.

On this occasion, he said that the government was trying to provide economic relief to the people and it is our duty to play our role to make the government's efforts successful.

He further expressed that the public and goods transporters should play their role in conveying the fruits of the recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products to the public and charging the passengers only the fixed fare. In cases of violation, action will be taken.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Ali, while giving a briefing, said that the transporters of the district have always cooperated, and due to the reduction in the prices of current petroleum products, there has been a 3% reduction in the fares of goods and public transport.

The reduction is being brought about, which will be reported immediately, and all transporters will display new and old fares at their bus bases, booking points, and prominent places of transport.

In the meeting, District President of the of the Goods Transport Association Salman Khan, General Secretary Haji Abdul Aziz, and public representatives of transporters also participated.

APP/ihd/378

Related Topics

Salman Khan Rahim Yar Khan All Government

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

42 minutes ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

45 minutes ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

48 minutes ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

59 minutes ago
 Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

59 minutes ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

59 minutes ago
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

1 hour ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

1 hour ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

1 hour ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

1 hour ago
 Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'sh ..

Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

1 hour ago
 Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan