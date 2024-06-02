Transport fares reduced by 3% due to decrease in petroleum products: DC

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Pervez on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of Goods Transport Association.

On this occasion, he said that the government was trying to provide economic relief to the people and it is our duty to play our role to make the government's efforts successful.

He further expressed that the public and goods transporters should play their role in conveying the fruits of the recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products to the public and charging the passengers only the fixed fare. In cases of violation, action will be taken.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Ali, while giving a briefing, said that the transporters of the district have always cooperated, and due to the reduction in the prices of current petroleum products, there has been a 3% reduction in the fares of goods and public transport.

The reduction is being brought about, which will be reported immediately, and all transporters will display new and old fares at their bus bases, booking points, and prominent places of transport.

In the meeting, District President of the of the Goods Transport Association Salman Khan, General Secretary Haji Abdul Aziz, and public representatives of transporters also participated.

